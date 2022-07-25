C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $32.78 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $32,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,206,533. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

