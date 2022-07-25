C WorldWide Group Holding A S Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $58,856,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Genpact Stock Down 0.6 %

G opened at $46.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

