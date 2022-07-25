C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,907 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.19% of HDFC Bank worth $213,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,811,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

