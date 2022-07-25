Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.05 million.

Shares of CALX traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,576. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 440.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

