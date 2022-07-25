Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.53. 8,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,040,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

