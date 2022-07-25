Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$19.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.74.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.18.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

