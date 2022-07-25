CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG opened at $148.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.