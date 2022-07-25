CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.