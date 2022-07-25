CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $199.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.