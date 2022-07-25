CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OGN opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

