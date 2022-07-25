CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJH opened at $239.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.03.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

