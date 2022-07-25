CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes $7.70 Million Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 709,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Himax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 678,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 202,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.96. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.