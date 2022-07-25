Carbon Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $759,399.40 and $28,032.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,976,967 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

