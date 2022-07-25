Carbon Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $759,399.40 and $28,032.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.
Carbon Coin Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,976,967 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.
Buying and Selling Carbon
