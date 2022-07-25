Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,930 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.69. 577,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,361,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

