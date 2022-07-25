Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys Shares of 24,051 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

