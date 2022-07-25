Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $277,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,188. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

