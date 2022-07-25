Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $992,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after buying an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $50.60. 17,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,897. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44.

