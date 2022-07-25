Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 384,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $2,996,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

SLB traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. 173,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,438,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

