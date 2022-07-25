Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases Shares of 836 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,031,000 after purchasing an additional 246,435 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $247.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.84. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

