Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes $376,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.85. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,938. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.85.

