Casper Price Tops $0.0299 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $162.67 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017680 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001906 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.
Casper Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,028,605,457 coins and its circulating supply is 5,449,187,832 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
