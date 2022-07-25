Casper Price Tops $0.0299 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $162.67 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,028,605,457 coins and its circulating supply is 5,449,187,832 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.