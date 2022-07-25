Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.88

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 35354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

