Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.80 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Celestica Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CLS traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $10.58. 405,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after buying an additional 66,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celestica by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Celestica by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 104,411 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 433,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 207,744 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

