Centaur Hits Market Cap of $384,175.14 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Centaur has a market cap of $384,175.14 and approximately $2,473.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,110.58 or 0.99922152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

