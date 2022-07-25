Centene (NYSE:CNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.65

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.37, with a volume of 18456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Centene Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

