Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Down to $54.20

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.20, but opened at $52.64. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 1,360 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

