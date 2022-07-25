Chainge Tops 24 Hour Volume of $737,532.00 (CHNG)

Chainge (CHNG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Chainge has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $737,532.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainge has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chainge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016598 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032312 BTC.
Chainge Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Buying and Selling Chainge
