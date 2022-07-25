CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.90. CION Investment shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,210 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday.

CION Investment Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $526.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

Insider Activity

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter.

In other CION Investment news, CEO Mark Gatto acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 100.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

