Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.60. 2,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.
In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
