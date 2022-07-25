Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.60. 2,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

