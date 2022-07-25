Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

