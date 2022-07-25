Citigroup Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -199.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

