Citigroup Increases Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target to GBX 244

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 244 ($2.92) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SECCF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Serco Group Stock Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS SECCF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Serco Group has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

