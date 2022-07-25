Citigroup Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

NU Trading Down 6.8 %

NU stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

