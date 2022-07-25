Citigroup Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.
NU Trading Down 6.8 %
NU stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.