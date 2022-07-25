Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Cut by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE:CFG opened at $37.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

