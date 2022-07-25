CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $205.00. 23,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.