CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Raised by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 8.3% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 46.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,711,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.87. 16,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average of $221.24. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

