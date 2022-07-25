Coastline Trust Co Acquires 185 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

