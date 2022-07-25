Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,465 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,345,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,954.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,668,000 after purchasing an additional 487,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 262,798 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD opened at $113.63 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

