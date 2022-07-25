Coastline Trust Co Sells 195 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.70.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $459.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

