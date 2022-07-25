Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,045 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 50.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average is $171.12. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

