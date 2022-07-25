Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,100 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,468,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,145,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

