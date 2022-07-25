Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 126,694 shares.The stock last traded at $55.40 and had previously closed at $54.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Further Reading
