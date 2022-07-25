Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 126,694 shares.The stock last traded at $55.40 and had previously closed at $54.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

