Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$85.65 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$81.44 and a one year high of C$121.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$94.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

About Cogeco Communications

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,655,379. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Insiders have purchased a total of 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819 over the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

