Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

