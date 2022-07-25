Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 112,864 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $208,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $135,383,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.40. 105,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,157,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.