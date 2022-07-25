Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 27,325 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $341,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,159,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

