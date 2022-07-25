Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.75% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $91,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,822,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Further Reading

