Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $136.88 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $136,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,502. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.