Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $628.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,095,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,925 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $628,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. 442,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,011,820. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.