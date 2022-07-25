Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $96.11 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $96,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.